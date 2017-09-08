My Cart (0)
The Top Hopes and Fears of Would-Be Small Business Owners

by   |    |  348 views
Gaining greater independence is the top reason people say they would start a small business, according to recent research from Paychex.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,000 would-be small business owners in the United States.

Some 78% of respondents say they would start a small business in hopes of becoming more independent; 64% say they would start a small business because they think they would love it.

Just 53% of would-be entrepreneurs say making a lot of money would be one of their top motivations for starting a small business.

Some 82% of respondents say their biggest fear in starting a small business is that it would fail; 68% are worried that their business would not make much money.


Women are more likely than men to say they want to start a small business because they want to work for themselves.

Men are more likely than women to say they want to start a small business because they want to make more money.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 1,000 would-be small business owners in the United States.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Add a Comment

Comments

  • by Haggag Fri Sep 8, 2017 via web

    Another great post from Ayaz.

    For me, I can relate to the vast majority of the points mentioned here, as I will be starting my own business soon.

    Thank you Ayaz

