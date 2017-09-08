The Top Hopes and Fears of Would-Be Small Business Owners

Gaining greater independence is the top reason people say they would start a small business, according to recent research from Paychex.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,000 would-be small business owners in the United States.

Some 78% of respondents say they would start a small business in hopes of becoming more independent; 64% say they would start a small business because they think they would love it.

Just 53% of would-be entrepreneurs say making a lot of money would be one of their top motivations for starting a small business.

Some 82% of respondents say their biggest fear in starting a small business is that it would fail; 68% are worried that their business would not make much money.





Women are more likely than men to say they want to start a small business because they want to work for themselves.

Men are more likely than women to say they want to start a small business because they want to make more money.

