The Preferences of Millennial B2B Buyers

Some 82% of B2B buying committees now include at least one Millennial employee, according to recent research from SnapApp and Heinz Marketing.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in June 2017 among 503 professionals with buying influence and/or authority across primarily B2B firms.

Some 13% of firms surveyed say at least one Millennial is a decision-maker on their buying committee, 27% say a Millennial is an influencer, 17% say a Millennial is a project manager, and 38% say a Millennial is a researcher.

Some 59% of Millennials involved in B2B purchasing say they typically engage vendors' sales teams after they have done some research.





Just 9% of Millennials involved in B2B purchasing say they like to engage vendors' sales teams early in the buying process.

Millennials who are part of the B2B purchasing process say community involvement and company values are more important than content, training, and product features when deciding on which vendors to work with.

Millennials who are part of the B2B purchasing process rank personal relationships with vendor employees as the most effective resource for evaluating solutions.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in June 2017 among 503 professionals with buying influence and/or authority across primarily B2B firms.

Join over 600,000 marketing professionals, and gain access to thousands of marketing resources! Don't worry ... it's FREE!