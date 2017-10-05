Which Factors Most Influence B2B Purchase Decisions?

B2B buyers say the factors that most influence their purchase decisions are the total cost of ownership and whether a solution supports their business goals, according to recent research from Aberdeen and PJA Advertising.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in August 2017 among 250 B2B buyers who work in a wide range industries.

Some 45% of respondents say total cost of ownership is one of the two most important factors they consider when making a business purchase; 42% say whether the vendor/solution supports their company goals is a major factor; and 40% cite efficiency/ROI gains.

Asked to select elements besides price and efficiency gains, respondents say the most influential factors on their B2B purchase decisions are how a vendor can support their goals and whether a vendor can help sharpen their competitive differentiation.





Some 42% of B2B buyers say they have paid a premium for a product/solution because it generated a competitive advantage.

Some 28% of B2B buyers say they do not like it when vendors talk too much about themselves rather than getting to know their company.

