Which Factors Most Influence B2B Purchase Decisions?

B2B buyers say the factors that most influence their purchase decisions are the total cost of ownership and whether a solution supports their business goals, according to recent research from Aberdeen and PJA Advertising.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in August 2017 among 250 B2B buyers who work in a wide range industries.
Some 45% of respondents say total cost of ownership is one of the two most important factors they consider when making a business purchase; 42% say whether the vendor/solution supports their company goals is a major factor; and 40% cite efficiency/ROI gains.
Asked to select elements besides price and efficiency gains, respondents say the most influential factors on their B2B purchase decisions are how a vendor can support their goals and whether a vendor can help sharpen their competitive differentiation.
Some 42% of B2B buyers say they have paid a premium for a product/solution because it generated a competitive advantage.
Some 28% of B2B buyers say they do not like it when vendors talk too much about themselves rather than getting to know their company.
Interesting data on why premiums are paid and what turns B2B buyers off. Both support that the buyers are not interested in YOU, only what you can do for THEM.
1) Dump the "About Us" stuff on the front end of presentations
2) Demonstrate how your product/solution/approach will help achieve the customers goals
Stunning to me how many organizations are still so self-centered. It's all about the customer!