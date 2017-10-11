My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Is B2B Marketing and Sales Messaging Improving?

by   |    |  102 views
Email
Top

Most B2B buyers say the marketing and sales communications they receive from brands have improved over the past few years, according to recent research from Dun & Bradstreet.

The report was based on data from a survey of 312 B2B buyers in North America and the United Kingdom.

Some 51% of respondents say B2B marketing and sales communications have improved over the past few years, 24% say communications have gotten worse, and 25% say they have stayed the same.

Among B2B buyers who say marketing and sales communications have improved, 41% say messaging is now more relevant to their organization.


Among B2B buyers who say marketing and sales communications have gotten worse, 39% say messaging now often looks canned or like spam.

B2B buyers say the two most frustrating things about bad sales/marketing calls from vendors are when the caller fails to do basic research about their company and when the caller contacts them at the busiest time of the day.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 312 B2B buyers in North America and the United Kingdom.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

B2B MarketingCustomer BehaviorMarketing StrategyResearch SummariesSalesSurvey Data

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!