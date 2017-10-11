Is B2B Marketing and Sales Messaging Improving?

Most B2B buyers say the marketing and sales communications they receive from brands have improved over the past few years, according to recent research from Dun & Bradstreet.

The report was based on data from a survey of 312 B2B buyers in North America and the United Kingdom.

Some 51% of respondents say B2B marketing and sales communications have improved over the past few years, 24% say communications have gotten worse, and 25% say they have stayed the same.

Among B2B buyers who say marketing and sales communications have improved, 41% say messaging is now more relevant to their organization.





Among B2B buyers who say marketing and sales communications have gotten worse, 39% say messaging now often looks canned or like spam.

B2B buyers say the two most frustrating things about bad sales/marketing calls from vendors are when the caller fails to do basic research about their company and when the caller contacts them at the busiest time of the day.

