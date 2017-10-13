What Smart-Speaker Owners Use Their Devices For

Some 42% of owners of voice-activated smart speakers say their device has become essential to their life, according to recent research from NPR and Edison Research.

The report was based on data from a survey of 800 respondents who own at least one smart speaker—Google Home or Amazon Alexa (or both).

Some 25% of owners have become a heavy user of their smart speaker (they say they use their device for 11+ regular tasks); 25%, a medium-heavy user (6-10 regular tasks); 28%, a medium-light user (2-5 regular tasks); and 22%, a light user (0 or 1 regular tasks).

Some 91% of smart speaker owners say they use their device to play music. Other popular uses are...

Checking the weather (90% of owners)

Asking general questions (88%)

Setting countdowns/alarms (84%)

Checking the time (82%)

Checking the news (81%).





About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 800 respondents own at least one smart speaker (Google Home, Amazon Alexa, or both).