2018 Marketing Salary Guide: Pay Forecasts for Brand and Agency Positions

by   |    |  1,365 views
The median starting salary for a corporate chief marketing officer (CMO) in the United States is expected to be $164,000 in 2018, according to recent research from The Creative Group.

The 2018 Salary Guide was based on data from staffing and recruiting professionals who make thousands of full-time, temporary, and project placements at brands and agencies each year.

The researchers determined projected 2018 salary ranges for positions in the United States based on starting pay only; bonuses, incentives, and other forms of compensation were not taken into account. The full report includes projections for many more positions, as well as data on salary variations by state and country.

The median starting salary for a corporate vice-president of marketing is forecast to be $138,500; the median starting salary for a corporate marketing director is forecast to be $102,500.

On the agency side, the median starting salary for an account director is forecast to be $93,000.


The highest-paying content development/management position in 2018 is forecast to be that of content strategist, with a $73,000 median starting salary.

About the research: The 2018 Salary Guide was based on data from staffing and recruiting professionals who make thousands of full-time, temporary, and project placements at brands and agencies each year.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

