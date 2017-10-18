What's Popular With Teens: Top Social Networks, Fashion Brands, and Restaurants

Snapchat and Instagram are the favorite social networks of teenagers in the United States, according to recent research from Piper Jaffray.

The Fall 2017 Taking Stock With Teens report is part of a semi-annual research project based on data from a survey of 6,100 teens in the United States. The respondents' average age is 16.

Some 47% of respondents say Snapchat is their favorite social network, and 24% say Instagram is their favorite social network.

Only 9% of US teens say Facebook is their favorite social network.

Some 37% of respondents say they consume video on Netflix daily; 29% say they consume video on YouTube daily.





Nike is both the favorite clothing brand and the favorite footwear brand of teens in the United States. Michael Kors is teens' favorite handbag brand.

Amazon is teens' favorite shopping site by far (49% cite it as their top site).

Starbucks is the favorite restaurant of upper-income US teens as well as average-income teens. Chick-fil-A is the second-favorite restaurant of both groups.

