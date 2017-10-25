My Cart (0)
How Long Does It Take to Create a Piece of Content?

by   |    |  1,241 views
Top

Most marketers say it takes between one and six hours, on average, to create a piece of content, according to recent research from coSchedule.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,597 marketers from 83 countries. Some 40% of respondents work for a small or midsize brand, 33% work independently, 12% are bloggers, 11% work for an agency, and 5% work for an enterprise-sized company.

The most common types of content created by respondents are blog posts (48% create them), social posts/campaigns (24%), and email campaigns/newsletters (14%).

Some 28% of respondents say it takes between one and three hours, on average, to create a piece of content; 24% of respondents say it takes between four and six hours to create a piece of content.


Some 27% of respondents say they create 1-2 pieces of content per month, on average; 24% create 2-3 pieces per week, on average; and 21% create one piece per week.

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

