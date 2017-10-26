My Cart (0)
The Personal Information Consumers Will Share With Brands

476 views
Email
Top

Most consumers are willing to share their email address with a brand, but they are hesitant to share other information, such as their phone number, shopping history, real-time location, and income, according to recent research from SAP Hybris.

The report was based on data from a survey of 20,000+ consumers in 20 countries.

Some 80% of the surveyed consumers say they are willing to share some personal information with brands.

However, consumers' willingness to share information varies significantly by country. For example, only 52% of Japanese consumers are willing to share personal information with brands, whereas 92% of Indian consumers are willing to share personal information. Overall, more than half of global consumers are willing to share their email address with brands.

In the United States, 52% of consumers say they are willing to share their email address with brands.


Only 37% of US consumers are willing to share their shopping history and preferences with brands, whereas 64% of Russian consumers are willing to share that information.

Only one-fourth of US consumers are willing to share their mobile number with brands, but more than half (52%) of Indian consumers are willing to do so.

Some 32% of global consumers are willing to share their real-time location with brands, and 24% are willing to share their monthly income.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of more than 20,000 consumers in 20 countries.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Customer BehaviorDataResearch Summaries

Comments

  • by Anni Williams Thu Oct 26, 2017 via web

    I find it interesting that there is not a single African country included in this survey at all.

