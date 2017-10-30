Blogging Trends: Typical Post Length and Publishing Frequency

Bloggers are writing more long posts, spending more time crafting pieces, and publishing less frequently this year than in years past, according to recent research from Orbit Media.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,377 bloggers who write about a wide range of topics.

The length of a typical blog post is now 1,142 words, the survey found. That is up from 1,054 words in 2016 and 808 words in 2014.

The percentage of bloggers who write short pieces (fewer than 500 words) has steadily declined over the past four years, while the percentage of bloggers who write long pieces (more than 2,000 words) has steadily increased.





Bloggers say it now takes three hours and twenty minutes, on average, to create a post. That is up from three hours and sixteen minutes in 2016, and two hours and twenty four minutes in 2014.

Some 45% of bloggers say they are publishing posts weekly or several times a month. Only 3% of bloggers say they are publishing daily.

The percentage of bloggers posting daily has steadily declined over the past few years, while the percentage of those posting weekly or several times a month has steadily increased.

