Blogging Trends: Typical Post Length and Publishing Frequency

by   |    |  1,134 views
Bloggers are writing more long posts, spending more time crafting pieces, and publishing less frequently this year than in years past, according to recent research from Orbit Media.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,377 bloggers who write about a wide range of topics.

The length of a typical blog post is now 1,142 words, the survey found. That is up from 1,054 words in 2016 and 808 words in 2014.

The percentage of bloggers who write short pieces (fewer than 500 words) has steadily declined over the past four years, while the percentage of bloggers who write long pieces (more than 2,000 words) has steadily increased.


Bloggers say it now takes three hours and twenty minutes, on average, to create a post. That is up from three hours and sixteen minutes in 2016, and two hours and twenty four minutes in 2014.

Some 45% of bloggers say they are publishing posts weekly or several times a month. Only 3% of bloggers say they are publishing daily.

The percentage of bloggers posting daily has steadily declined over the past few years, while the percentage of those posting weekly or several times a month has steadily increased.

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Comments

  • by Sophia Anderson Mon Oct 30, 2017 via web

    This is interesting, but have you found any correlation between the trend in the length of blogs to readership?

  • by Evan Guthrie Law Firm Mon Oct 30, 2017 via web

    Helpful blogging information. Thanks for sharing.

