How Americans Feel About Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Twitter

Americans would be most disappointed if Amazon, among major tech companies, were to disappear, and they would be least disappointed if Apple were to disappear, according to recent research from The Verge and Reticle Research.
The report was based on data conducted between September 28 and October 10, 2017, among a nationally representative sample of 1,520 people in the United States.
Amazon and Google are the major tech companies consumers feel most attached to.
Apple and Facebook are the major tech companies consumers feel least attached to.
Americans trust Amazon the most of any technology company. The firm is trusted by consumers nearly as much as their bank is.
Twitter is the major technology company Americans trust least.
Americans like using the products/services of Amazon most among major tech companies.
Americans like using the products/services of Twitter least most among major tech companies.
I was expecting this report to say how everyone thinks that all of these companies are way too powerful... which they all are. BUY LOCAL, GO SHOPPING, USE SEARCH ENGINES OTHER THAN GOOGLE, DON'T CLICK ON THE ADS AT THE TOP OF ANY SEARCH ENGINE.
People's passion for Amazon must be purely price-driven (because it can't be based on service).
Not surprising (except that they distrust Twitter more than Google? What's that about?). I have to agree with JackalRat that these corporations have way too much power. The deals Amazon has for shipping no small business can match - and cost of shipping is the #1 complaint about buying online. So they have an unfair advantage over every other seller - but not as large an unfair advantage as Google has.
I second the idea to #buylocal #shoplocal #eatlocal whenever you can. And when you buy online, buy from small businesses and wait another day or two. How often is it REALLY urgent to get it right away? Too bad Facebook bought and then closed TheFind which is how we used to find small businesses selling what we wanted. So now you can use Amazon or eBay and then buy direct when you can (if their reviews are trustworthy enough).