How Americans Feel About Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, and Twitter

Americans would be most disappointed if Amazon, among major tech companies, were to disappear, and they would be least disappointed if Apple were to disappear, according to recent research from The Verge and Reticle Research.

The report was based on data conducted between September 28 and October 10, 2017, among a nationally representative sample of 1,520 people in the United States.

Amazon and Google are the major tech companies consumers feel most attached to.

Apple and Facebook are the major tech companies consumers feel least attached to.





Americans trust Amazon the most of any technology company. The firm is trusted by consumers nearly as much as their bank is.

Twitter is the major technology company Americans trust least.

Americans like using the products/services of Amazon most among major tech companies.

Americans like using the products/services of Twitter least most among major tech companies.

