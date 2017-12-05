My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

The Benefits of E-Commerce for B2B Firms

by   |    |  134 views
Email
Top

Most B2B decision-makers (89%) expect e-commerce to drive business growth in the coming years, according to recent research from CloudCraze.

The report was based on data from a survey of 460 B2B respondents in the US and in Europe who work for CPG, manufacturing, and software firms.

Some 59% of B2B decision-makers said they expect e-commerce to drive growth because it makes customer acquisition easier.

And 51% said they expect e-commerce to drive growth because it enables better cross-selling, while another 51% said it makes it easier for customers to serve themselves.


Some 52% of B2B decision-makers said they value their current e-commerce program because it makes it easier to tailor product offerings; 48% said they value their e-commerce program because it simplifies order automation.

Some 55% of B2B decision-makers said their current e-commerce program provides personalized recommendations to customers; 49% said they cross-sell and upsell as part of their e-commerce program.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 460 B2B respondents in the US and in Europe who work for consumer packaged goods (CPG), manufacturing, and software firms.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

B2B MarketingE-CommerceResearch SummariesSales

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!