The Benefits of E-Commerce for B2B Firms

Most B2B decision-makers (89%) expect e-commerce to drive business growth in the coming years, according to recent research from CloudCraze.

The report was based on data from a survey of 460 B2B respondents in the US and in Europe who work for CPG, manufacturing, and software firms.

Some 59% of B2B decision-makers said they expect e-commerce to drive growth because it makes customer acquisition easier.

And 51% said they expect e-commerce to drive growth because it enables better cross-selling, while another 51% said it makes it easier for customers to serve themselves.





Some 52% of B2B decision-makers said they value their current e-commerce program because it makes it easier to tailor product offerings; 48% said they value their e-commerce program because it simplifies order automation.

Some 55% of B2B decision-makers said their current e-commerce program provides personalized recommendations to customers; 49% said they cross-sell and upsell as part of their e-commerce program.

