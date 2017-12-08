What Entices Holiday Shoppers Into Physical Stores

Male holiday shoppers are more likely than female holiday shoppers to be drawn into brick-and-mortar stores by online ads and deals displayed in windows, according to recent research from Euclid.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in September 2017 among 1,500 US shoppers who own smartphones.

Some 60% of men say they have been enticed into physical stores during the holiday season by great deals advertised in windows. That compares with 55% of women who say so.

Some 61% of men, compared with 54% of women, say they have been drawn into physical stores during the holiday season by online ads.

Consumers age 18-to-34 are more likely than consumers age 35+ to be drawn into physical stores by emails and online ads.





Some 90% of consumers say it’s important for stores to offer the best deals during the holidays; 88% say it is important for stores to stock the products they want; and 82% say it is important to be able to get in and out of stores quickly.

Men and younger consumers are more likely than women and older consumers to rank gift-wrapping services and curated gift selection as important services offered by stores.

Younger consumers are more likely than older consumers to say they would chose one retailer over another during the holidays because of the store experience.

