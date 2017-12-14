The Impact of In-Home AI-Powered Devices on Holiday Shopping [Infographic]

Some 38% of consumers who own an in-home artificial intelligence (AI) assistant say they would consider using their device to holiday-shop, according to recent research from SAP Hybris.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,000 US consumers who own an in-home AI device, such as a smart speaker (Amazon Echo, Google Home, etc.).

Some 16% of respondents say they would consider purchasing holiday gifts for others using their AI device, 15% say they would consider using their device to research gifts, and 7% say they would consider using their device to buy items for themselves.

However, a sizable proportion of in-home AI assistant owners remain skeptical: Some 27% of respondents say they still do not trust their device enough to use it for holiday shopping.

