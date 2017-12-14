My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

The Impact of In-Home AI-Powered Devices on Holiday Shopping [Infographic]

by   |    |  185 views
Email
Top

Some 38% of consumers who own an in-home artificial intelligence (AI) assistant say they would consider using their device to holiday-shop, according to recent research from SAP Hybris.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,000 US consumers who own an in-home AI device, such as a smart speaker (Amazon Echo, Google Home, etc.).

Some 16% of respondents say they would consider purchasing holiday gifts for others using their AI device, 15% say they would consider using their device to research gifts, and 7% say they would consider using their device to buy items for themselves.

However, a sizable proportion of in-home AI assistant owners remain skeptical: Some 27% of respondents say they still do not trust their device enough to use it for holiday shopping.

Check out the infographic for more findings from the research:


About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 1,000 US consumers who own an in-home AI device such as a smart speaker (Amazon Echo, Google Home, etc.).


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

AICustomer BehaviorResearch SummariesTechnology

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!