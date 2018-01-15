Limited Time Offer: Save 40% on PRO with code GOPRO2018 »

The Brand-Content Preferences of Different Age Groups

by   |    |  230 views
Which types of content do consumers of various ages want to see more of from brands? Do some content formats resonate more with certain age groups?

To find out, HubSpot surveyed 3,010 consumers age 18 and older in Colombia, Germany, Mexico, and the United States.

More than half of surveyed consumers age 54 and younger want to see more videos from brands they support. Some 47% of consumers age 55+ also want to see more videos from brands they support.

There are significant differences in the preferences of various age groups for other content types.

Only 22% of consumers age 18-24 value emails from brands they support, compared with 68% of consumers age 55+.


In contrast, 60% of consumers age 18-24 value social images from brands they support, compared with 20% of consumers age 55+.

Older consumers tend to find text content from brands more memorable than do younger consumers. Consumers of all ages say video is the most memorable type of brand content.

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of consumers age 18-24 say they want to see more video content created in the future, whereas 59% of consumers age 55+ say they want to see more article content created in the future.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in 2017 among 3,010 consumers age 18 and older in Colombia, Germany, Mexico, and the United States.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

