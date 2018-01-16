Limited Time Offer: Save 40% on PRO with code GOPRO2018 »

What Consumers Pay Attention to in Local Business Reviews

by   |    |  209 views
Average star rating is what most consumers pay attention to when evaluating a local business based on its online reviews, according to recent research from BrightLocal.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in October 2017 among 1,031 consumers in the United States.

More than half (54%) of respondents say they pay attention to the average star rating when looking at the online reviews of a local business.

Some 46% of respondents say they pay attention to the number of online reviews.


Most (87%) consumers say that a business needs an average rating of between three and five stars before they will use/visit it.

Some 9% of consumers say they will only use/visit local businesses with five star ratings.

Some 68% of consumers who read reviews say that they will look at four or more, on average, before deciding whether to trust a business.

Some 68% of consumers say positive online reviews make them more likely to use/visit a local business. A smaller proportion (40%) say negative reviews make them less likely to use/visit a local business.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in October 2017 among 1,031 consumers in the United States.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

