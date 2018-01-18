Limited Time Offer: Save 40% on PRO with code GOPRO2018 »

The Buying, Device, and Content Behavior of Amazon Customers

Most consumers who use Amazon to shop visit the e-commerce platform at least once a week, according to recent research from Feedvisor.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,576 Amazon shoppers age 18 and older. Prime members comprised 65% of respondents; non-Prime members comprised 35% of respondents.

Some 56% of non-Prime members say they typically visit Amazon at least once a week, and 85% of Prime members say they visit Amazon at least once a week.

Some 45% of Prime members say they typically purchase on Amazon at least once a week—about half of the number who browse at least weekly.

Only 13% of non-Prime members say they typically purchase on Amazon at least once a week—just under one-fourth of those who report browsing at least weekly.


Some 47% of Amazon shoppers say they use a mobile device most often to make purchases on the platform, up from 41% in 2016.

Half of Prime members use a mobile device most often to make Amazon purchases, compared with 41% of non-Prime members.

More than half (54%) of Amazon shoppers say they usually read the full description of a product on the e-commerce platform before deciding whether to purchase it.

Some 65% of Amazon customers say price is a factor they consider when deciding whether to purchase a product. Other factors Amazon customers say they consider include free shipping (56% say so) and positive reviews (50%).

Some 90% of Amazon customers say they only consider buying products with three-star or higher ratings.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 1,576 Amazon shoppers age 18 and older. Prime members comprised 65% of respondents, and non-Prime members comprised 35% of respondents.


