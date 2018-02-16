How Consumers Feel About Haggling

There are big differences in how people from different nations feel about haggling over prices, according to recent research from Picodi.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,700 consumers from around the world.

More than half of consumers in Indonesia, India, the Philippines, Brazil, Italy, and France say they enjoy haggling over prices.

In contrast, just 17% of consumers in the United States and 15% of consumers in the United Kingdom say they enjoy haggling.

More men than women say they enjoy haggling (45% of male respondents vs. 37% of female respondents).





The average discount gained from haggling is 17% for men and 18% for women.

