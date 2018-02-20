B2B Demand Generation: Marketers' Favorite Tactics

B2B marketers say email is the most effective demand generation channel for both sparking early-stage engagement and driving later-stage conversions, according to recent research from Demand Gen Report.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in November and December of 2017 among 160 B2B marketing executives.

Some 59% of respondents say email is an effective demand generation channel for engaging prospects at the top of the sales funnel, and 81% say it is an effective channel for driving conversions later in the funnel.

Marketers rank search as the next most effective channel for early-stage engagement, and websites as the next most effective channel for late-stage conversions.





B2B marketers say conducting events was the most successful tactic in 2017 for generating qualified leads at the top of the sales funnel, and creating case studies was the most successful tactic for converting/accelerating leads in the middle of the funnel.

B2B marketers say their top demand generation priorities for 2018 are to focus on lead quality over quantity, and to improve conversion rates/campaign results.

