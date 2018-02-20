My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

B2B Demand Generation: Marketers' Favorite Tactics

by   |    |  667 views
Email
Top

B2B marketers say email is the most effective demand generation channel for both sparking early-stage engagement and driving later-stage conversions, according to recent research from Demand Gen Report.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in November and December of 2017 among 160 B2B marketing executives.

Some 59% of respondents say email is an effective demand generation channel for engaging prospects at the top of the sales funnel, and 81% say it is an effective channel for driving conversions later in the funnel.

Marketers rank search as the next most effective channel for early-stage engagement, and websites as the next most effective channel for late-stage conversions.


B2B marketers say conducting events was the most successful tactic in 2017 for generating qualified leads at the top of the sales funnel, and creating case studies was the most successful tactic for converting/accelerating leads in the middle of the funnel.

B2B marketers say their top demand generation priorities for 2018 are to focus on lead quality over quantity, and to improve conversion rates/campaign results.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in November and December of 2017 among 160 B2B marketing executives.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

B2B MarketingDemand GenerationMarketing StrategyResearch SummariesSales

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!