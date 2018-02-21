My Cart (0)
The State of PR Jobs: Hiring and Salary Trends

The number of people employed as public relations (PR) specialists and PR managers in the United States has steadily risen over the past few years, according to recent research from PR Underground.

The report was based on an analysis of data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In 2016, there were 290,910 US professionals and managers employed in the PR industry, just 5,000 jobs short of the peak employment level in 2009.

The number of PR jobs increased 4% in 2016 and 5% in 2015, the analysis found.


The annual real wage growth for nonmanager positions in the PR industry was 0.09% between 2008 and 2016.

The annual real wage growth for PR managers was 1.06% between 2008 and 2016.

The pay gap between management and nonmanagement positions in the PR field has doubled over the past 17 years: Managers are now paid 85% more, on average, than their subordinates.

About the research: The report was based on an analysis of data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics.


