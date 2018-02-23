My Cart (0)
The 15 Most Visited Web Properties by US Consumers

by   |    |  607 views
Web properties owned by Google were the most visited by consumers in the United States last month, according to recent research from comScore.

The report was based on January 2018 data for desktop and mobile US unique visitors to Web/digital properties.

Google sites, including YouTube and Google search, received the most unique visits during the time period examined.

Oath properties (Yahoo, Aol, etc.) ranked second, followed by Microsoft properties, Facebook properties, and Amazon properties.

See the table for the Top 15 Web properties:


About the research: The report was based January 2018 data for desktop and mobile US unique visitors to Web properties.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

