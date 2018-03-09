Why Consumers Leave E-Commerce Sites and Apps Without Purchasing

High shipping cost is the top reason consumers abandon e-commerce sites and apps without purchasing, according to recent research from Episerver.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in November 2017 among 4,028 global consumers age 18 and older who have shopped online within the past year.

Some 60% of respondents say they have left a brand's website or app without making a purchase because shipping was too expensive.

The second most common reason cited by consumers for abandoning e-commerce sites and apps is being unable to find the products they were looking for.

That's followed by price concerns (finding a better deal, learning that the cost is more than expected, etc.) and various other considerations:





About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in November 2017 among 4,028 global consumers ages 18 and older who have shopped online with the last year.