What B2B Buyers Want: Sales Outreach and Content Preferences

B2B buyers like to hear from vendors early in the research process, prefer email to phone calls, and want tailored content based on primary research, according to recent research from the RAIN Group.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in June and July 2017 among 488 global buyers responsible for $4.2 billion in annual B2B purchases. The researchers also surveyed 489 B2B sellers.

Some 71% of B2B buyers say they want to hear from vendors early in the buying process. when they are looking for new ideas and possibilities to drive business results, 62% want to hear from vendors when they are actively looking for solutions, and 54% when evaluating specific providers.

Some 80% of B2B buyers prefer to be contacted via email. Only 49% like being contacted by telephone.





Some 70% B2B sellers say they contact leads by phone.

B2B buyers say they are most likely to respond to outreach efforts from vendors if they foresee needing the product/service, if they have the budget for a purchase, if the provider offers to share something of value, and if they have bought from the provider previously.

B2B buyers say the content that most influences whether they decide to accept a meeting/to connect is relevant primary research, descriptions of the vendor's capabilities, and pieces that are 100% customized.

