My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

Getting to Know Gen Z: Beliefs, Preferences, and Behaviors

by   |    |  602 views
Email
Top

Americans age 15-19 are more likely than older consumers to believe success comes from hard work, to care about identity-based issues, to value ads that showcase real people, and to use visual-first social networks, according to recent research from Barkley and FutureCast.

The report was based on data from the book Marketing to Gen Z: The Rules for Reaching this Vast and Very Different Generation of Influencers by Jeff Fromm and Angie Read.

The researchers surveyed 2,039 people in the United States belonging to four generations: Gen Z (defined by the researchers as consumers age 15-19), Millennials (age 20-35), Gen X (age 36-51), and Boomers (age 52-70).

Gen Z Americans are significantly more likely than older Americans to say that becoming a success is a result of hard work rather than luck. They are also more likely to value winning individual awards.


Gen Z and Millennial Americans are more likely than Gen X and Baby Boomer Americans to rate racial equality, gender equality, and sexual orientation equality as important social issues.

Gen Z consumers are more likely than older consumers to value ads that show diverse families and ads that showcase changing ideas about gender.

Gen Z consumers are especially big fans of ads that show real people rather than gender stereotypes from the past.

Gen Z consumers are significantly more likely than older consumers to use visual-based social networks, such as Instagram and Snapchat.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 2,039 people in the United States belonging to four generations: Gen Z (defined by the researchers as consumers age 15-19), Millennials (age 20-35), Gen X (age 36-51), and Boomers (age 52-70).


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

Customer BehaviorDemographicsGen ZMillennialsResearch SummariesSocial MediaSocial Networking

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!