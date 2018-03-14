The Educational Backgrounds of Digital Marketers

Most digital marketers in the United States have at least a bachelor's degree, according to recent research from Hafiz Muhammad Ali.

The report was based on data from a survey of 201 digital marketers who work in the United States.

More than half (58%) of respondents say a bachelor's degree is the highest level of education they have obtained, and 16% say a master's degree is the highest level of education they have obtained.

Also, 9% attended college but didn't graduate, 4% have a doctorate or an MBA, and 4% have a professional degree.





Among digital marketers who earn between $100,000 and $150,000, 42% have a bachelor's degree and 25% have a master's degree.

Some 43% of digital marketers who earn more than $150,000 have a bachelor's degree, 23% have a master's degree, and 27% have an MBA or a doctorate.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 201 digital marketers who work in the United States.