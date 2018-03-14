My Cart (0)
The Educational Backgrounds of Digital Marketers

by   |    |  692 views
Most digital marketers in the United States have at least a bachelor's degree, according to recent research from Hafiz Muhammad Ali.

The report was based on data from a survey of 201 digital marketers who work in the United States.

More than half (58%) of respondents say a bachelor's degree is the highest level of education they have obtained, and 16% say a master's degree is the highest level of education they have obtained.

Also, 9% attended college but didn't graduate, 4% have a doctorate or an MBA, and 4% have a professional degree.


Among digital marketers who earn between $100,000 and $150,000, 42% have a bachelor's degree and 25% have a master's degree.

Some 43% of digital marketers who earn more than $150,000 have a bachelor's degree, 23% have a master's degree, and 27% have an MBA or a doctorate.

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 201 digital marketers who work in the United States.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

  • by Nick Wed Mar 14, 2018 via web

    Who are these people making 100 - 150 a year doing digital marketing? Do they have their own firm or are they working for a company?

  • by Avia Wed Mar 14, 2018 via web

    Interesting survey. I would also be interested to know what the same respondents have their degrees in.

