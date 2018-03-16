My Cart (0)
Print Perseveres: The Most Popular Book Formats in the US

Most American adults still read books in the traditional print format, according to recent research from the Pew Research Center.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in January 2018 among a nationally representative sample of 2,002 adults age 18 and older who live in the United States.

Three-quarters (74%) of American adults say they have read a book in the previous 12 months in any format. That proportion has held fairly steady since 2012.

Some 67% of respondents say they have read a print book in the previous year, 26% have read an e-book, and 18% have listened to an audiobook.


Some 39% of American adults say they read books only in the traditional print format; some 29% say they read books in both in digital and print formats.

Just 7% of Americans say they read books only in digital formats.

College graduates are more likely to be book readers than adults who have not attended college, and younger adults are more likely to read books than adults age 65 and older.

Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

