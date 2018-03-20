The State of Sales Content ROI [Infographic]

Most firms say they cannot measure the return on investment (ROI) of specific pieces of sales content, according to recent research from Demand Metric and Seismic.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in December 2017 among 314 salespeople and marketers who work for firms of various sizes; 59% work for B2B companies, 13% for B2C companies, and 28% for hybrid companies.

Only 8% of respondents say their firm can determine the ROI of individual pieces of sales content; an additional 24% say their firm can estimate the ROI of specific pieces.

Some 15% of respondents say they can determine ROI for their entire content program but not individual pieces, 28% can estimate ROI for the entire program but not individual pieces, and 25% cannot measure the ROI of sales content at all.

Some 76% of respondents say they perceive sales content as being important to closing sales.





Check out the infographic for more findings from the report:

