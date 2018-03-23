My Cart (0)
The Demographics and Motivations of Amazon Shoppers [Infographic]

Amazon shoppers in the United States tend to be wealthier and more educated than the general population, according to recent research from Epsilon.

The report was based on demographic, lifestyle, and purchase data from Epsilon's Agility Audience platform as well as data from a survey of more than 3,000 consumers.

More than half of Amazon shoppers have a net worth of $500,000+ and nearly half have a college education, the analysis found.

Most consumers (88%) surveyed say they shop on Amazon in part because of free shipping. Some 60% of respondents say they view Amazon as the most innovative retailer.

Check out the infographic below for more insights from the report.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

