The 10 Most In-Demand Companies on LinkedIn

Amazon is the company US professionals on LinkedIn most want to work for, according to recent research from the social network.

The report was based on an analysis of billions of actions taken by LinkedIn members in the United States.

The researchers looked at four areas to assess firms: reach (how well-known they are), engagement (how many interactions their content receives), job interest (how many interactions their job posts generate), and new hire staying power (how well they retain new hires). LinkedIn and Microsoft, which owns LinkedIn, were excluded from the rankings.

Alphabet, the parent company of Google, ranked as the second most desirable employer.

Facebook ranked third, followed by Salesforce, Tesla, Apple, Comcast, the Walt Disney Company, Oracle, and Netflix.


About the research: The report was based on an analysis of billions of actions taken by LinkedIn members in the United States.


