Mobile vs. Desktop: The Share of Video Plays by Device Type

Most digital videos are now watched by consumers on mobile devices and not on desktop computers, according to recent research from Ooyala.

The report was based on Ooyala 4Q17 data from videos hosted on the digital platforms of publishers and broadcasters around the world.

In North America, some 58% of the 4Q17 video plays examined by Ooyala occurred on mobile devices—up from 54% in 3Q17.

Smartphones accounted for 47% of video plays in 4Q17, and tablets accounted for 11%.


The trend of video viewing moving from desktops to mobile devices is even more pronounced in APAC than in North America.

Some 61% of APAC video plays occurred on a mobile device in 4Q17 (48% on smartphones and 13% on tablets), up from 54% a year earlier.

