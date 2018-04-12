The Most and Least Important PR and Corporate Communications Tactics and Trends

Corporate communications and public relations professionals say engaging in better storytelling is the tactic/trend that will matter most over the next year, according to recent research from Sword and the Script Media and Ned Lundquist's Job of the Week.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in February 2018 among 155 corporate communications and PR professionals.

Respondents rank storytelling as the trend/tactic that will matter most over the next 12 months.

Content marketing ranks second, followed by thought leadership, aligning with Marketing, and influencer marketing.





Respondents say external awards programs, whitepapers, and press releases are the trends/tactics that will matter least over the next 12 months.

