What Converts? Web Landing Page Benchmarks and Trends [Infographic]

Website landing pages that contain a single call to action (CTA) garner a higher average conversion rate than those with more than one CTA, according to recent research from Unbounce.

The report was based on data from an analysis of 18,639 website landing pages. The researchers ran the pages through the Unbounce Landing Page Analyzer to determine conversion, speed, traffic, and content benchmarks.

Landing pages with a single link/CTA have a higher average conversion rate (13.5%) than pages with two or three links/CTAs (11.9% and 10.5%, respectively), the analysis found.

Pages with oversized images (1MB+) have a lower average conversion rate than pages without oversized images. And landing pages that contain fewer words generally have a higher average landing rate than pages with more words.

