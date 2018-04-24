Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code GETRESULTS »

What Converts? Web Landing Page Benchmarks and Trends [Infographic]

by Ayaz Nanji  |  
April 24, 2018
  |  565 views
Website landing pages that contain a single call to action (CTA) garner a higher average conversion rate than those with more than one CTA, according to recent research from Unbounce.

The report was based on data from an analysis of 18,639 website landing pages. The researchers ran the pages through the Unbounce Landing Page Analyzer to determine conversion, speed, traffic, and content benchmarks.

Landing pages with a single link/CTA have a higher average conversion rate (13.5%) than pages with two or three links/CTAs (11.9% and 10.5%, respectively), the analysis found.

Pages with oversized images (1MB+) have a lower average conversion rate than pages without oversized images. And landing pages that contain fewer words generally have a higher average landing rate than pages with more words.

Check out the infographic for more findings from the report:


About the research: The report was based on data from an analysis of 18,639 website landing pages. The researchers ran the pages through the Unbounce Landing Page Analyzer to determine conversion, speed, traffic, and content benchmarks.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

