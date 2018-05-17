The Most In-Demand Marketing Areas of Expertise by Employers

Most marketing leaders expect to expand their teams this year, with digital talent being the most in demand, according to recent research from McKinley Marketing Partners.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in October 2017 among 329 senior marketers who work for firms in a wide range of B2C and B2B verticals.

Some 69% of respondents expect to expand their teams this year, and 28% expect their team size to remain the same. Only 3% of marketers expect their team size to shrink.

Digital talent is the most in demand, with 59% of respondents saying they want to hire digital marketing staff, and 43% of respondents say they want to hire creative services talent:





The most in-demand areas of expertise within digital marketing are digital advertising, content creation/curation, email, and content strategy:

The most in-demand areas of expertise within creative services are graphic design, copywriting, interaction design, user interface (UI), and Web design:

Read the Full Article

Membership is required to access the full version of this how-to marketing article ... don't worry though, it's FREE!