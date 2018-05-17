The Most In-Demand Marketing Areas of Expertise by Employers
Most marketing leaders expect to expand their teams this year, with digital talent being the most in demand, according to recent research from McKinley Marketing Partners.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in October 2017 among 329 senior marketers who work for firms in a wide range of B2C and B2B verticals.
Some 69% of respondents expect to expand their teams this year, and 28% expect their team size to remain the same. Only 3% of marketers expect their team size to shrink.
Digital talent is the most in demand, with 59% of respondents saying they want to hire digital marketing staff, and 43% of respondents say they want to hire creative services talent:
The most in-demand areas of expertise within digital marketing are digital advertising, content creation/curation, email, and content strategy:
The most in-demand areas of expertise within creative services are graphic design, copywriting, interaction design, user interface (UI), and Web design:
Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.
LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji
Twitter: @ayaznanji
Comments
What the survey doesn't reveal is why there's perceived to be a shortage of talent. One can probably infer with some accuracy that digital marketing requires particular skills. If people don't have those skills (and businesses don't seem to be providing training for existing staff), that's a problem.
Yet the more intriguing notion is that the shortage, particularly in copy and design, is self-inflicted; that it's due to certain prejudicial hiring practices. I know eminently qualified people who've won awards, worked on national accounts, contributed to highly successful campaigns across a broad spectrum of industries, know the current software inside out, and can't get hired. They're not asking for salaries beyond the jobs' ranges, they're not expecting benefits packages that haven't been offered for decades, and they aren't interested in work/life balance as a primary concern.
They do, though, have one thing in common. They're being interviewed by people who are +/- 30 while they're all over 50.
It's not that there's a shortage of talent. There's an overabundance of hiring bias.