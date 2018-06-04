30 Must-Know B2B Sales Prospecting Stats [Infographic]

How do B2B buyers like to be contacted by salespeople? Which types of vendor content tend to capture attention best? When should B2B salespeople engage with potential buyers?

To find out, the RAIN Group surveyed 488 B2B buyers and 489 sellers. Respondents were polled on their outreach, communication, and content preferences.

B2B Buyers tend to want to be engaged by vendors early on in the evaluation process, the researchers found.

Buyers also value content based on original research and/or content that provides insights on business problems, and they prefer email outreach to phone outreach.

Check out the infographic, below, for more insights from the report:





About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 488 B2B buyers and 489 sellers.

