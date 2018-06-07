Landing a Marketing Job: What Matters to Hiring Managers [Infographic]
Hiring managers for creative (nontechnical) marketing jobs value applicant resumes in a traditional format and place the most emphasis on interview performance for entry-level candidates, according to recent research from The Creative Group.
The report was based on data from a survey of 400 marketing executives who work for brands and agencies.
Some 74% of respondents say they prefer resumes in a traditional format; just 9% of hiring managers prefer social/online resumes; and only 9% prefer infographic resumes.
Marketing executives say interview performance is what matters most when evaluating entry-level candidates. The resume is the second most important factor, and previous experience is the third most important.
Check out the infographic for more findings from the research:
About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 400 marketing executives who work for bands and agencies.
Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.
LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji
Twitter: @ayaznanji
Rate this
Overall rating
Add a Comment