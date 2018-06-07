Landing a Marketing Job: What Matters to Hiring Managers [Infographic]

Hiring managers for creative (nontechnical) marketing jobs value applicant resumes in a traditional format and place the most emphasis on interview performance for entry-level candidates, according to recent research from The Creative Group.

The report was based on data from a survey of 400 marketing executives who work for brands and agencies.

Some 74% of respondents say they prefer resumes in a traditional format; just 9% of hiring managers prefer social/online resumes; and only 9% prefer infographic resumes.

Marketing executives say interview performance is what matters most when evaluating entry-level candidates. The resume is the second most important factor, and previous experience is the third most important.

Check out the infographic for more findings from the research:





About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 400 marketing executives who work for bands and agencies.

Read the Full Article

Membership is required to access the full version of this how-to marketing article ... don't worry though, it's FREE!