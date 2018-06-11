My Cart (0)
Why Editors Reject Guest-Content Pitches From Brands

June 11, 2018
Editors of online publications say the top reasons they reject guest or contributed content from brands are that the pieces are too promotional and the pieces are not a good fit with their readership, according to recent research from Influence & Co.

The report was based on data from a survey of 84 editors who work for industry-focused online publications.

Some 79% of surveyed editors say content that's too promotional is one of the biggest problems they face with pitches; that's up eight percentage points from Influence & Co's 2017 survey.

What makes a piece too promotional? In last year's edition of the survey, editors said the biggest issues are forced mentions of products/services/clients, including company links in the main body of the text, and covering the industry from the vendor's point-of-view.

Some 56% of editors say content that's not a good fit with the publication's readership is one of the biggest problems of the hpitches they receive.


Most editors are publishing content in formats beyond text in 2018.

Some 67% of respondents say their publication will post videos this year, 52% say their publication will post infographics, and 40% say their publication will post podcasts.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

