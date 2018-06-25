Limited Time Offer: Save 30% on PRO with code WOOHOO »

My Cart (0)
Member Login | About Us | Become a Member | Contact Us

Real-World Education for Modern Marketers

Join Over 600,000 Marketing Professionals

Start here!
N E X T
Text:  A A

What B2B Buyers Think of B2B Salespeople

by Ayaz Nanji  |  
June 25, 2018
  |  704 views
Email
Top

Most B2B buyers have a positive view of B2B vendors but don't think salespeople generally exceed expectations, according to recent research from the Miller Heiman Group.

The report was based on data from a global survey of 500 B2B buyers who work for companies with $250 million or more in annual revenue and who make purchases of $10,000 or more.

Some 65% of B2B buyers say they have a positive view of vendor salespeople, 32% have a neutral view, and 3% have a negative view.

However, only 32% of B2B buyers say the majority of B2B salespeople exceed their expectations.


More than half (58%) of buyers say that when choosing among vendors, typically one is only a little better than the others: Only 32% of buyers say a single vendor typically outshines the competition.

Most B2B buyers do not turn to B2B salespeople for strategic help, the survey found: Less than a quarter (23%) of respondents say vendor salespeople are among the top three resources they use to solve business problems.

The majority (70%) of B2B buyers say they prefer to engage B2B salespeople after they have already fully defined their needs.

About the research: The report was based on data from a global survey of 500 B2B buyers who work for companies with $250 million or more in annual revenue and who made purchases of $10,000 or more.


Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.

LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji

Twitter: @ayaznanji

B2B MarketingCustomer BehaviorResearch SummariesSales

Rate this  

Overall rating

  • Not rated yet.

Add a Comment

MarketingProfs uses single
sign-on with Facebook, Twitter, Google and others to make subscribing and signing in easier for you. That's it, and nothing more! Rest assured that MarketingProfs: Your data is secure with MarketingProfs SocialSafe!