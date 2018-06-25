What B2B Buyers Think of B2B Salespeople
Most B2B buyers have a positive view of B2B vendors but don't think salespeople generally exceed expectations, according to recent research from the Miller Heiman Group.
The report was based on data from a global survey of 500 B2B buyers who work for companies with $250 million or more in annual revenue and who make purchases of $10,000 or more.
Some 65% of B2B buyers say they have a positive view of vendor salespeople, 32% have a neutral view, and 3% have a negative view.
However, only 32% of B2B buyers say the majority of B2B salespeople exceed their expectations.
More than half (58%) of buyers say that when choosing among vendors, typically one is only a little better than the others: Only 32% of buyers say a single vendor typically outshines the competition.
Most B2B buyers do not turn to B2B salespeople for strategic help, the survey found: Less than a quarter (23%) of respondents say vendor salespeople are among the top three resources they use to solve business problems.
The majority (70%) of B2B buyers say they prefer to engage B2B salespeople after they have already fully defined their needs.
Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.
LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji
Twitter: @ayaznanji
