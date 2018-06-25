What B2B Buyers Think of B2B Salespeople

Most B2B buyers have a positive view of B2B vendors but don't think salespeople generally exceed expectations, according to recent research from the Miller Heiman Group.

The report was based on data from a global survey of 500 B2B buyers who work for companies with $250 million or more in annual revenue and who make purchases of $10,000 or more.

Some 65% of B2B buyers say they have a positive view of vendor salespeople, 32% have a neutral view, and 3% have a negative view.

However, only 32% of B2B buyers say the majority of B2B salespeople exceed their expectations.





More than half (58%) of buyers say that when choosing among vendors, typically one is only a little better than the others: Only 32% of buyers say a single vendor typically outshines the competition.

Most B2B buyers do not turn to B2B salespeople for strategic help, the survey found: Less than a quarter (23%) of respondents say vendor salespeople are among the top three resources they use to solve business problems.

The majority (70%) of B2B buyers say they prefer to engage B2B salespeople after they have already fully defined their needs.

