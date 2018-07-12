The Metrics That Matter to B2B Marketers and Business Leaders
B2B marketers say they value lead and engagement metrics more than their business leaders do, according to recent research from Spiceworks.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted in May 2018 among 185 marketers who work for B2B technology companies in North America and Europe.
Some 72% of marketers say lead metrics are very important, and 55% say engagement metrics are very important.
However, only 63% think their business leaders view lead metrics as very important, and just 36% think their business leaders view engagement metrics as very important.
B2B marketers say their business leaders instead value revenue and conversion metrics more:
B2B marketers say they track marketing metrics primarily to optimize future campaigns (79% cite that as a motivation), evaluate marketing channels (77%), and measure the success of messaging (62%).
Ayaz Nanji is an independent digital strategist and a co-founder of ICW Content, a marketing agency specializing in content creation for brands and businesses. He is also a research writer for MarketingProfs. He has worked for Google/YouTube, the Travel Channel, AOL, and the New York Times.
LinkedIn: Ayaz Nanji
Twitter: @ayaznanji
