What Online Shoppers Value Most in Their Favorite Retailer [Infographic]

Online shoppers say the thing they value most in their favorite retailer or brand is trustworthiness, according to recent research from Smart Assistant and Researchscape.

The Humanizing Digital 2020 report (see infographic, below) was based on data from a survey of 1,077 consumers age 17-69 who shop online and who live in Germany, the United Kingdom, or the United States.

Nearly three-quarters of those online shoppers say being able to trust their favorite retailer or brand is very important.

Some 68% of respondents say the ability to receive honest advice from their favorite retailer or brand is very important.

Just 32% of online shoppers say their favorite retailer or brand knowing their preferences is very important.





Some 86% of online shoppers say it is important for retailers and brands to provide objective expert advice and recommendations about their products.

Some 72% of respondents who have used a retailer's digital sales assistant have found the service helpful, and 68% of respondents who have used a retailer's live chat have found the service helpful.

The following infographic summarizes findings from the study:

