Measuring Sponsorship ROI: Marketers' Favorite Metrics

Most marketers do not have a standardized process for measuring the return on investment (ROI) of their sponsorships, according to recent research from the Association of National Advertisers (ANA) and Marketing Accountability Standards Board (MASB).

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in February 2018 among 182 marketers who work for large companies that engage in sponsoring sporting events, arts festivals, cause-related programs, and the like.

Some 53% of respondents say their firm does not have a standardized process for measuring sponsorship ROI, 37% say their firm does have a standardized process, and 10% are not sure.

The metrics that are both most used and most valued by marketers to measure sponsorship ROI are financial return, media exposure, and sales:





The metric that is both most used and most valued by marketers to measure sponsorship return on objective (ROO) is brand awareness:

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey conducted in February 2018 among 182 marketers who work for large companies that engage in sponsoring things such as sporting events, arts festivals, and cause-related programs.