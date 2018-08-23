The Staggering Amount of Data Generated Online Every Minute [Infographic]

Each minute of the day, users of the Internet watch 4.3 million YouTube videos and conduct 3.9 million Google searches, on average, according to recent research from Domo.

The report was based on publicly available data from a range of sources, including Web measurement services, such as Internet Live Stats, and social networks, such as LinkedIn.

Among the key insights from the analysis: Netflix users stream 97,222 hours of content, on average, each minute of the day.

Also, every minute:

Skype users make 176,220 calls.

Tinder users match 6,940 times.

Reddit receives 1,944 comments.

Check out the infographic for more insights from the report:





