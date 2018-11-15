Do people tend to smile or not smile in their LinkedIn profile photos? Is attire usually formal, business casual, or casual? How do profile photos differ among industries and by gender?

JDP analyzed 2,000 LinkedIn profile photos for workers in 11 industries: education, finance/banking, government, health/wellness/fitness, healthcare, HR/recruiting, IT/computer science, marketing/advertising/PR, real estate, retail, and sales/business development.

Just over three-quarters (76%) of the people in the photos examined had a full smile, some 12% had a tight-lipped smile, and another 12% had no smile.

Some 42% of the people in the photos examined were wearing business-casual clothing.

Check out the infographic for more insights from the study:

