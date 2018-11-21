People who work from home are more likely to be satisfied with their jobs compared with office-only workers but they are also more likely to feel more disconnected from their coworkers, according to recent research from Porch.

The report was based on data from a survey of 1,001 workers in three categories: employees who work from home exclusively, employees who split work time between their home and the office, and employees who work in the office exclusively.

Some 79% of remote employees say they are satisfied with their jobs compared with 78% of split workers and 70% of office-only workers.

A quarter of remote employees say the feel disconnected from their coworkers, compared with 19% of office-only workers.

People who work from home say the biggest benefits are not having a commute (59% cite) and having a flexible schedule (53%).

Some 65% of remote workers say they do personal tasks while on the clock, 45% shower, 35% run errands, and 34% exercise.

