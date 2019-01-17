Most owners of small and midsize businesses (SMBs) say they work for more than three hours on the weekend and check business-related emails, calls, and texts during their free time, according to recent research from GetResponse.

The report was based on data from a survey conducted in July 2018 among 4,237 SMB owners.

Some 91% of respondents say they do some work on the weekends, with 21% of them saying they work 1-2 hours, on average; 33% saying they work 3-5 hours; 24% saying they work 6-10 hours; and 14% saying they work more than 15 hours.

Some 93% of SMB owners say they check their business-related emails, calls, and texts during their free time.

Nearly half (48%) of SMB owners say they never take a break from thinking about work.

Nearly one-third (32%) of of SMB owners who used to work a corporate job say they started their own business to have a better work-life balance.

Some 92% of respondents say it is important for them to balance their work and their personal life.

