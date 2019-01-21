What are some of the most prevalent technical and search engine optimization (SEO) mistakes on e-commerce websites? Which technology, security, performance, and content issues are many firms struggling with?

To find out, SEMRush used its Site Audit tool to analyze 1,300 e-commerce websites from around the world.

The researchers identified 80 relatively widespread technical and SEO mistakes.

Those issues had to do with crawlability (29% of the sites examined had broken canonical URLs), linking (53% had broken external links), content (83% had duplicate pieces), and security (72% of HTTPS sites had links to HTTP pages).