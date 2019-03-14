Workers say the most unacceptable communication habits at the office are using a speakerphone in shared spaces, gossiping, using all caps in emails, and replying all, according to recent research from Signs.com.

The report was based on data from a survey of 811 office workers. Some 40% of respondents perform managerial duties at work, and 60% do not.

Three-quarters of women and 65% of men say using a speakerphone in an open or shared office is unacceptable.

Two-thirds of men and 70% of women say gossiping at work is unacceptable; some 62% of men and 69% of women say using all caps in workplace communications is unacceptable.