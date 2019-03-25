Marketers at large firms and at digital-focused companies are perceived by executives to have better marketing skills than marketers at smaller firms and more traditional companies, according to recent research from CXL.

The report was based on data from a survey of 462 marketing leaders (CMOs, VPs of marketing, marketing directors, etc.) who work for firms of various sizes.

Respondents said marketers at companies with between 1,000 and 5,000 employees tend to have the highest marketing skill levels (7.93 average rating; 10 being exceptionally skilled).

Executives say marketers at very small firms (between 1 and 10 employees) tend to have the lowest marketing skill levels (6.43 average rating).

Respondents say marketers at digital-focused companies, such as SaaS/software firms and B2B/lead generation firms, tend to have the highest marketing skill levels (7.84 and 7.76 average rating, respectively).

Some 62% of companies spend $500 or less each year per marketing employee on marketing skills training (courses, conferences, etc.).

About the research: The report was based on data from a survey of 462 marketing leaders (CMOs, VPs of marketing, marketing directors, etc.) who work for firms of various sizes.