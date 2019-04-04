The websites of most brands don't meet the page load-time speeds recommended by Google, according to recent research from Unbounce.

The report was based on data from an analysis conducted in 2018 of 188 brand websites as well as data from a survey of 750 consumers, also conducted in 2018.

Google recommends that webpages fully load within five seconds on a 3G connection. Only 15% of the brand sites examined met that criterion.

Some 46% of the sites examined took 6-10 seconds to fully load on a 3G connection; 34% took 11-20 seconds; and 5% took 21 seconds or more.

Some 32% of the consumers surveyed said they would wait 4-6 seconds for a page to load on their phone; 24% said they would wait 7-10 seconds; 5%, 11-13 seconds; and 12%, longer than 13 seconds.

There is good news for marketers: Most consumers (51%) said they tend to blame their Internet connection when a webpage is slow to load.

Some 57% of consumers said they would be willing to forgo animations on pages if that meant faster load times, and 53% said they would be willing to forgo videos.

