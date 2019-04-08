B2B firms say the most difficult marketing roles to find qualified candidates for are those that involve analytics, operations, and demand generation, according to recent research from the Spear Marketing Group.

The report was based on data from a two-minute online survey of marketers who work for B2B firms in a range of verticals.

Some 67% of respondents say it is difficult for their company to hire good marketers, and 25% say it is very difficult.

Respondents say the most difficult roles to fill are those that require candidates to be skilled in marketing analytics (61% say these roles are hard to fill), marketing operations (47%), and demand generation (45%).

B2B marketers say the functions they would be most willing to outsource to a third party are creative (59% would be willing to outsource), content marketing (41%), and media management (35%).

