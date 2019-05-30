Leaders of small and midsize businesses (SMBs) say the top personal characteristics necessary for running a successful firm are self-discipline, people skills, and passion/drive, according to recent research from Salesforce.
The report was based on data from a survey conducted between February 11 and March 7, 2019, among 2,011 owners and leaders of businesses with 2-200 employees in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.
Some 38% of respondents say self-discipline is a top characteristic necessary for running a successful SMB, and 33% cite both people/communication skills and personal passion/drive.
There are notable differences in the characteristics that women and men think are most necessary for running a successful SMB, the researchers found.
Women are more likely to cite people/communication skills, money management skills, and an innovative mindset as top characteristics, whereas men are more likely to cite market knowledge and a willingness to take risks.
